Calling all fans of top-notch eats, a new spot for regional Chinese food is opening soon in Toronto: Sunnys Chinese.

Set to open at 60 Kensington Avenue, this concept got its start as a highly sought-after pop-up during the pandemic.

Now, it’s nearly ready to launch.

Thankfully, wanting customers will only have to wait a few more weeks to try this new spot, and if its pop-up reception is anything to go by, Sunnys looks destined for a packed launch.

According to its website, Sunnys dishes will be inspired by the expansive range of dining cultures found throughout China.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunnys Chinese (@sunnyschinese)

Though it gives very little away about the menu, future customers should expect a “casual” and “playful” atmosphere with dishes inspired by “Shaokao spots in Chengdu and Xi’An to Dai Pai Dongs in Hong Kong.”

Doors to Sunnys open on August 18, in the meantime, you can make reservations via its website now.

Sunnys Chinese

Address: 60 Kensington Avenue, Toronto

Instagram