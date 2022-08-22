MachiMachi, the Taiwanese bubble tea cafe, just opened another spot in Toronto over the weekend.

There are already a handful of locations dotted around the city, but their latest is right in the thick of it, at the Eaton Centre, located at Unit H021B on Yonge Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by machimachi_canada (@machimachi_canada)

MachiMachi is all about integrating Asian tea culture into daily life, with pressed teas made with leaves grown on farms in Taiwan, as well as fruit teas, milk teas, and lattes. The spot offers all sorts of delightful toppings such as pearls, mini taro balls and kanten jelly, and let’s not forget about its iconic cream foam.

You might also like: M Chá Bar's newest location is up and running inside Oceans Supermarket

All 120+ vendors to check out at the CNE this year

GoodGood Toronto: Take a peek inside their stunning new store

Get your hands on MachiMachi at the Eaton Centre today!

MachiMachi — Eaton Centre

Address: CF Toronto Eaton Centre — 220 Yonge Street, Toronto

Instagram