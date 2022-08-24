FoodFood EventsFood News

Asialicious returns to Toronto this September

Aug 24 2022, 8:16 pm
Toronto folk truly are spoiled when it comes to food.

This summer was jam-packed with back-to-back restaurant openings, festivals and deals that were too good to miss, and there’s yet another one on the horizon.

AsialiciousTO is Asian cuisine’s answer to Summerlicious.

Beginning September 10 and running for two weeks to September 25, with over 100 restaurants participating, including fast food joints, bubble tea, cafes, and food court favourites, it’s going to be truly unmissable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AsialiciousTO (@asialicioustoronto)

The 100+ vendors taking part will be offering specially curated menus at set prices ranging from $10, $20, to $30.

There will also be a one-weekend-only Hong Kong-themed carnival, taking place at Woodside Square in Scarborough between September 9 and 11, where visitors will experience the full scope of Asian culture with food vendors, live shows, art installations, and more.

For a comprehensive list of participating restaurants and festival activities, head here.

AsialiciousTO

When: September 10 to 25
Where: Participating restaurants

Asialicious Carnival

When: Friday, September 9, 5 to 11 pm; Saturday, September 10, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday, September 11, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Woodside Square, Scarborough

