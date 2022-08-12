Great news for diehard Casa Manila fans — they just opened up a second, brand new location on the Danforth.

As its name suggests, Casa Manila is a Filipino style mom-and-pop joint serving up the best of the island nation’s cuisine.

Casa Manila prides itself on a philosophy of presenting fresh and healthy food to its customers; achieved by cooking with locally sourced ingredients and steering clear of preservatives.

Moreover, the restaurant refrains from the American-Asian fusion-style we are so used to seeing and, instead, commits to classical Filipino practice with both its food and interior layout.

The owners are passionate about the artistry, creativity and expertise behind perfecting their native cuisine, and view sharing their most loved eats with the community as a celebration of their roots.

The menu caters perfectly to large family-style dinners, and sharing is always encouraged, whether you’re passing around steamed or garlic rice, crispy pork belly, or coconut ginger vegetables.

If meat isn’t your thing, don’t sweat it. You’ll be blown away by their impressive selection of vegan and plant-based dishes, also served for sharing or in solo-sized portions.

Casa Manila is the ultimate spot for a cozy Sunday comfort meal to share with family and friends, so be sure to check it out.

Casa Manila

Address: 508 Danforth Avenue

Website