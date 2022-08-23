Hey! l am Yogost, the much-loved yogurt-based drink spot with a handful of locations already in Vancouver and Calgary, opened up in Markham on August 20, drawing in quite the crowd.

Lines extended far down the street and looped round corners as increasing numbers of customers eagerly awaited their turn to get their hands on the popular rice and yogurt-based drinks.

Yogost is big on freshness, using ingredients that ensure the creamiest, tastiest flavour. Their drinks are made with probiotic yogurt, organic milk, fruit, and purple rice oozing with antioxidants.

The Markham grand opening marks a week-long celebration with all sorts of one-off deals, like gift cards for the first 50 customers each day between August 20 to 27 and buy one get one free deals on select drinks.

Yogost’s drinks come in a wide range of flavours and styles, with smoothie and fruit-based options as well as milkshakes, slushies, teas, mochi yogurt, and yogurt foam. Not forgetting the toppings ranging from oats to purple rice to whipped cream.

If Yogost tickles your fancy, be sure to make your way down sooner rather than later, the lines are only getting longer.

Hey! I Am Yogost

Address: Commerce Gate — 505 Highway 7, Unit A20&21, Markham

