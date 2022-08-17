Korean chain Pizza Maru opened up its first Toronto location in July of this year, and things must be going to plan because it just announced an expansion.

The new spot will be located at Sheppard Yonge, and fans of the chain will be happy to know that all their favourite mouthwatering toppings will be coming along, too.

No launch date has been announced thus far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIZZA MARU 피자마루 (@pizzamaru_canada)

The Korean chain is known for its scrumptious flavour combinations like the Gold Edge, made with sweet potato mousse, string cheese and cheddar cheese; The Monster Pepperoni, with double extra cheese; and crowd favourite Crazy Chicken Shrimp, as well as all the classic topping combinations of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Toronto (@dishedtoronto)

The restaurant also serves Korean chicken catering to everyone with its range of spice and flavours.

The new location address is yet to be announced, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled.

Pizza Maru

Address: 6048 Yonge Street, North York

Instagram