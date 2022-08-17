FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Korean chain Pizza Maru to open second location in Toronto

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Aug 17 2022, 3:08 pm
Korean chain Pizza Maru to open second location in Toronto
@pizzamaru.id/Instagram

Korean chain Pizza Maru opened up its first Toronto location in July of this year, and things must be going to plan because it just announced an expansion.

The new spot will be located at Sheppard Yonge, and fans of the chain will be happy to know that all their favourite mouthwatering toppings will be coming along, too.

No launch date has been announced thus far.

The Korean chain is known for its scrumptious flavour combinations like the Gold Edge, made with sweet potato mousse, string cheese and cheddar cheese; The Monster Pepperoni, with double extra cheese; and crowd favourite Crazy Chicken Shrimp, as well as all the classic topping combinations of course.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Toronto (@dishedtoronto)

The restaurant also serves Korean chicken catering to everyone with its range of spice and flavours.

The new location address is yet to be announced, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled.

Pizza Maru

Address: 6048 Yonge Street, North York

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.