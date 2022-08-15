FoodRestaurants & BarsSpecials & Deals

Ritz-Carlton's Toca throwing a celebration for Italy’s summer festival

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Aug 15 2022, 5:20 pm
Ritz-Carlton's Toca throwing a celebration for Italy’s summer festival
Courtesy Toca

August 15 marks Italy’s annual Ferragosto holiday. Celebrated across Italy, it is largely recognized as the nations’ most significant summer holiday and a highly anticipated time of rest and relaxation.

To mark this year’s Ferragosto holiday, for five days only, Toca at the Ritz-Carlton Toronto is offering an unmatched opportunity to peruse its cheese caves and curate a cheeseboard of your design, as part of of its limited-time-only a la carte menu.

Cheese Cave

Courtesy of Toca

Their cheese cave selection is varied and robust, including a 24-months aged Parmigiana Reggiano, a Rosemary Pecorino, and a 12-months aged Moliterno with Truffle cheese from Sicily, to name a few.

After selections are made, guests will be served their chosen cheeseboard, alongside fresh grapes, apricot jam, and crostini, as well as an array of meats, olive oils, and balsamic vinegars.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOCA (@tocatoronto)

To be paired with the cheese are an assortment of alcoholic beverages such as Prosecco and rosé, by the bottle.

If they so wish, guests are invited to try Toca’s special salumi board for $65, with a choice of six different cuts of pork, including capocollo, speck, and prosciutto, served with grainy mustard, cornichons, olives, and baguette.

Toca Menu

Courtesy Toca

Reservations can be made online at OpenTable or by phone at 416-572-8008.

When: August 15 to 20
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Toronto — 181 Wellington Street West

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.