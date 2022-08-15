August 15 marks Italy’s annual Ferragosto holiday. Celebrated across Italy, it is largely recognized as the nations’ most significant summer holiday and a highly anticipated time of rest and relaxation.

To mark this year’s Ferragosto holiday, for five days only, Toca at the Ritz-Carlton Toronto is offering an unmatched opportunity to peruse its cheese caves and curate a cheeseboard of your design, as part of of its limited-time-only a la carte menu.

Their cheese cave selection is varied and robust, including a 24-months aged Parmigiana Reggiano, a Rosemary Pecorino, and a 12-months aged Moliterno with Truffle cheese from Sicily, to name a few.

You might also like: Explore a one-of-a-kind cheese cave in Toronto starting this weekend

"All You Can Eataly: Best of Toronto Edition" coming next month

12 Toronto restaurants our readers predict will get Michelin nods

After selections are made, guests will be served their chosen cheeseboard, alongside fresh grapes, apricot jam, and crostini, as well as an array of meats, olive oils, and balsamic vinegars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOCA (@tocatoronto)

To be paired with the cheese are an assortment of alcoholic beverages such as Prosecco and rosé, by the bottle.

If they so wish, guests are invited to try Toca’s special salumi board for $65, with a choice of six different cuts of pork, including capocollo, speck, and prosciutto, served with grainy mustard, cornichons, olives, and baguette.

Reservations can be made online at OpenTable or by phone at 416-572-8008.

When: August 15 to 20

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Toronto — 181 Wellington Street West