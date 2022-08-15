Toronto just saw the opening of its very own Ace Hotel, the first of the American-founded brand to pop up on this side of the border.

Located on the lower ground of the swanky new spot, now taking dinner reservations, is Alder, headed by Alo Food Group owner Chef Patrick Kriss, adding yet another name to his ever-growing consortium of restaurants.

Styled to a warm Mediterranean aesthetic; with a kitchen centred around a wood-fire grill and a seasonal menu rich with seafood, fresh fish, and sumptuous meats, Alder exudes refinement and modernity.

Diners are also invited to take a seat at Alder’s fully stocked bar, which serves a variety of acclaimed cocktails, craft beers, and an assortment of wine.

Alder is open on Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 to 10 pm. Reservations can be made here.

Alder

Address: 51 Camden Street, Toronto

Instagram