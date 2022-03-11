8 Things to do in Toronto this weekend: March 11 to 13

Here’s hoping you got to savour the warmth last weekend because we’re not getting that lucky this time. If you’re not the type to let the cold get in the way of having fun, then there’s a lot to do in Toronto this weekend.

Luckily, most events are indoors, such as the Ramadan market, the new Greek exhibit, or Markham’s family-friendly festival. If you’re looking to really let your hair down and party into the early morning hours, then check out our list of bars and clubs in the city.

For foodie types, we’ve got a fried chicken map and there’s a new menu item at Chipotle that’s definitely worth a try.

What: Ever tried chicken with ice-cream? The Nashville Ice Sandwich at Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken is served with chicken, ice-cream, and honey. If you’re looking for something more traditional, tuck into a crispy Signature Sandwich at PG Clucks. Whatever your preference, we’ve got you covered with out map of over 40 of Toronto’s best fried chicken spots.

Where: Various locations

What: There’s something for everyone at SpringFestTO. In addition to an interactive dance party and a massive slide, you can also interact with owls and other magnificent creatures at the Birds of Prey. As for rides, there’s a carousel, a Ferris wheel, and spinning teacups for the young and the young at heart.

When: March 12 to 20

Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm daily

Where: Markham Fair Grounds, 10801 McCowan Road

Price: Family pass (two adults and two children) $75, adults $15, and children (aged two to 14) $25

What: Skip your regular order in favour of this new menu item at Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Pollo Asado comes with freshly grilled chicken tumbled in a spice blend and seared on the plancha. But act fast because the new addition will only be available for a limited time. Chipotle is also offering a $0 delivery fee on all Pollo Asado orders placed through their app or via their website from March 13 through March 20.

Time: Opens 10:45 am, closing hours vary

Where: Various locations

What: Gather your buddies and dance the night away at these Toronto clubs playing everything from Top 40 songs to Soca. Check out clubs on College Street such as Hush Hush or Nest. If bars are more your scene, grab some drinks at Daisy or Early Mercy. Check out our guide here.

Where: Various locations

What: Calling all Canadian ARMY! Head to Cineplex to watch “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing,” a tape-delayed screening of the Korean boy band’s concert in Seoul. Don’t forget to bring your light stick! Check here for tickets.

When: March 12

Time: 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Participating Cineplex locations

Price: $34.95

What: The go-kart course that offers some real-life Mario Kart vibes is finally opening this weekend — weather permitting, of course. Clifton Hill’s Niagara Speedway is an elevated go-kart track, which adds major rollercoaster feels to your go-karting experience. Put your driving skills to the test as you navigate hairpin turns towards the finish line. Check here for more information.

When: Reopens March 12

Time: Opens 12 pm

Where: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls

Price: Driver $12.00, rider $4.0

What: Bring the family to the Ramadan Market at the Mississauga Convention Centre. With over 100 participating vendors, you can shop for apparel, jewelry, and beauty products. For kids, there’s face painting and story time in Arabic and English. But you might want to get there early — the first 100 visitors get free swag bags each day.

When: March 12 to 13

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Mississauga Convention Centre, 75 Derry Road West

Price: Free. Book your tickets here.

What: Learn about the history behind Kore 670, a marble statue estimated to have been created between 520 to 510 BCE. The statue is considered to be a gift to the goddess Athena and is one of the 13 statues of maidens discovered during an 1886 excavation at the Acropolis in Athens.

When: March 12 to September 25

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Price: Adult $25, child $14, seniors, students, and youth (15 to 19 years old) $18