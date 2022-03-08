Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Toronto locations.

The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am throughout March and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket!

First up is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on March 12, followed by Tom & Jerry: The Movie on March 19, and Arctic Dogs on March 26.

Plus, the Cineplex website says to “check back for film and date announcements,” so it sounds as if more affordable movies could be coming our way.

You might also like: A Sailor Moon-themed cafe pop-up is coming to Toronto next month

13 popular Toronto events set to make a comeback this year

Niagara Falls’ Mario Kart-style track will officially reopen this weekend

Cineplex Toronto locations offering the Family Favourites deal vary by date, so be sure to check the listing of the movie you want to see for more details. Participating cinemas include the following:

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton and VIP (2300 Yonge Street)

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP (1025 The Queensway)

Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin Street)

Cineplex Cinemas Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas (22 Lebovic Avenue)

Cineplex Cinemas Empress Walk (5095 Yonge Street)

Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall (1800 Sheppard Avenue East)

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan (3555 Highway 7 West)

Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga (309 Rathburn Road West)

Cineplex Cinemas Markham (179 Enterprise Boulevard)

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill and VIP (2081 Winston Park Drive)

The $2.99 tickets are available online now, so snag yours ASAP and make a movie date with your family, friends, that special someone, or even just go alone – you’re sure to be in good company!

When: March 12, 19, and 26, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Toronto locations include Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale, Cineplex Cinemas Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas Empress Walk, Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall, Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan, Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga, Cineplex Cinemas Markham, Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill and VIP

Tickets: $2.99; available online