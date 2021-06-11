Please note: As of June 11, Ontario has entered Step 1 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The most epic go-kart facility around is set to reopen for the season.

Clifton Hill Niagara reopens at 3 pm on Friday, which includes reintroducing those with a need for speed to the Niagara Speedway Go-Karts.

Niagara Falls’ real-life Mario Kart track is tall, fast, and Canada’s first-ever elevated go-kart racecourse.

According to Clifton Hill Niagara, the Speedway is a world-class attraction that combines the adrenaline-inducing thrill of kart racing with the remarkable experience of a roller coaster ride.

When you visit Clifton Hill this time around, of course, you can expect things to run a little differently.

The area of attractions is now fitted with several hand sanitizer stands and markings on the ground to encourage physical distancing.

Visitors are expected to wash their hands frequently, follow the directions of staff, cover coughs or sneezes, and stay home if sick. Face coverings are strongly encouraged.

As for the course? Spread out over four acres, the track has over 2,000 linear feet of racing surface that runs through a four-story helical spiral followed by a two-tiered coaster-style ramp that turns into another spiral.

Boasting a 40-foot elevated spiral track that drops down an undulated ramp into a racecourse, driving on the Niagara Speedway will make you feel like you’re cruising on a real-life Mario Kart.

Each five-minute race will cost drivers $12 and passengers $4. On top of the price, there are some restrictions to be aware of as well.

Drivers must be between 5’8″ and 7’8″. For passengers, the minimum height is 4’0″, and the maximum height is 6’0″. To carry a passenger, the driver must be 18 years or older or be the parent or legal guardian of the passenger.

Get ready for the ride of a lifetime!

Where: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON

