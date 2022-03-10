Ontario is in for yet another blast of snow over the weekend, with some areas seeing as much as 20 cm accumulate.

According to The Weather Network, Toronto and much of the GTA will be spared the worst of the storm, seeing only about 5 cm of snow. Meanwhile, eastern parts of the province are forecast to see 15 to 20 cm of snow beginning on Friday.

According to the forecast, snowfall on Friday will grow heavier through the night and into Saturday. The Weather Network said that the snow would be heaviest on Saturday before coming to an end on Sunday.

While Toronto may avoid the worst of the storm’s snowfall, the forecast shows that there will be strong winds over the weekend that could create whiteout conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be between 50 and 70 km/h.

While that sets a chilly tone for the last weekend of winter, temperatures will begin feeling more spring-like next week. The beginning of the week is looking to be slightly above 0°C! The forecast shows that rain will come in with the mild weather, so don’t forget your umbrella.