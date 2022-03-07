Lady Gaga announces Toronto concert, only Canadian stop in stadium tour

Lady Gaga has announced the rescheduled dates for “The Chromatica Ball” stadium tour, and Toronto is the only stop in Canada.

The pop icon is bringing the party back to the Rogers Centre on August 6, after she had to cancel dates in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour will kick off in July in Germany and end at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner also added new shows in San Francisco; Washington, DC; Dallas; and Atlanta.

Lady Gaga is a renaissance woman of sorts, having won an Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12 Grammys. She is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, having amassed 36 million album sales and 60 billion streams.

This tour is based on her sixth studio album Chromatica. It features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Blackpink. Gaga’s collab with Ariana Grande for “Rain On Me” marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, according to Live Nation.

Most recently, the musician-turned-actor starred in House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination.

“The Chromatica Ball” will tour 14 cities worldwide and will be the first-ever public live performance from the Grammy-winning album Chromatica.

Tickets for the rescheduled show in Toronto are on sale now on Ticketmaster.

“The Chromatica Ball” summer stadium tour

When: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Time: 7:30pm

Where: Rogers Centre — 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto

Tickets: Online starting Monday, March 7