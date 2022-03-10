FoodBoozeFood EventsFood News

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Mar 10 2022, 6:03 pm
10 Toronto clubs and bars where you can party all night long
Thanks to the multicultural beauty that is Toronto, there are a ton of bars and clubs in the city blasting all kinds of music for dancing all night long.

Whether your go-to is Top40s, Latin, House, Soca, Dancehall or a bit of everything, the city is filled with some of the best clubs around.

Toronto truly is a city that never sleeps because some spots are open every night of the week.

Need some inspo? Check out these bars and clubs in Toronto:

Hush Hush

Wednesday to Saturday

Address: 423 College Street

Instagram

Early Mercy

Friday and Saturday

 

Address: 540 King Street West

Instagram

44 Toronto

Friday to Sunday

 

Address: 627 King Street West

Instagram

Daisy

Monday, Thursday to Sunday

 

Address: 563 Queen Street West

Instagram

Nest

Friday and Saturday

 

Address: 423 College Street West

Instagram

Century

Friday to Sunday

 

Address: 580 King Street West

Instagram

Ultra Violet

Tuesday, Friday and Saturday

 

Address: 1096 Queen Street West

Instagram

EFS

Wednesday to Saturday

 

Address: 647 King Street West

Instagram

Come See Me

Tuesday to Sunday

Address: 656 College Street

Instagram

Love Child

Thursday to Sunday

Address: 69 Bathurst Street

Instagram

