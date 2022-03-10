10 Toronto clubs and bars where you can party all night long
Thanks to the multicultural beauty that is Toronto, there are a ton of bars and clubs in the city blasting all kinds of music for dancing all night long.
Whether your go-to is Top40s, Latin, House, Soca, Dancehall or a bit of everything, the city is filled with some of the best clubs around.
Toronto truly is a city that never sleeps because some spots are open every night of the week.
Need some inspo? Check out these bars and clubs in Toronto:
Hush Hush
Wednesday to Saturday
Address: 423 College Street
Early Mercy
Friday and Saturday
Address: 540 King Street West
44 Toronto
Friday to Sunday
Address: 627 King Street West
Daisy
Monday, Thursday to Sunday
Address: 563 Queen Street West
Nest
Friday and Saturday
Address: 423 College Street West
Century
Friday to Sunday
Address: 580 King Street West
Ultra Violet
Tuesday, Friday and Saturday
Address: 1096 Queen Street West
EFS
Wednesday to Saturday
Address: 647 King Street West
Come See Me
Tuesday to Sunday
Address: 656 College Street
Love Child
Thursday to Sunday
Address: 69 Bathurst Street