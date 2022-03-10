Thanks to the multicultural beauty that is Toronto, there are a ton of bars and clubs in the city blasting all kinds of music for dancing all night long.

Whether your go-to is Top40s, Latin, House, Soca, Dancehall or a bit of everything, the city is filled with some of the best clubs around.

You might also like: Toronto's Hong Shing celebrates 25 years of service with one-day-only specials

Under the Big H beer festival and carnival is coming to Toronto in May

Over 40+ of Toronto's best fried chicken spots (MAP)

Toronto truly is a city that never sleeps because some spots are open every night of the week.

Need some inspo? Check out these bars and clubs in Toronto:

Wednesday to Saturday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒽𝓊𝓈𝒽 𝒽𝓊𝓈𝒽 (@hushhushbar)

Address: 423 College Street

Instagram

Friday and Saturday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Early Mercy (@earlymercy)

Address: 540 King Street West

Instagram

Friday to Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 44 Toronto (@44toronto)

Address: 627 King Street West

Instagram

Monday, Thursday to Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daιѕy (@daisy.toronto)

Address: 563 Queen Street West

Instagram

Friday and Saturday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nest (@nesttoronto)

Address: 423 College Street West

Instagram

Friday to Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Century Toronto (@wearecentury)

Address: 580 King Street West

Instagram

Tuesday, Friday and Saturday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultraviolet (@ultraviolet_to)

Address: 1096 Queen Street West

Instagram

Wednesday to Saturday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EFS (@efs_toronto)

Address: 647 King Street West

Instagram

Tuesday to Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Come See Me (CSM)👀 (@comeseemetoronto)

Address: 656 College Street

Instagram

Thursday to Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Child Social House (@lovechildsocial)

Address: 69 Bathurst Street

Instagram