Get ready to party, Canadian ARMY! The upcoming BTS concert will be screened in cinemas across Canada next month.

“BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing” is coming to Cineplex cinemas on Saturday, March 12. The show will be a tape-delayed screening of the Korean boy band’s concert in Seoul.

Fans can now be part of the concert experience and watch their idols, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on the big screen.

Tickets go on sale on February 22 at 10 am ET. Check here for information on participating theatres and click here for ticket information.

On March 12, @bts_bighit and ARMY will become one once again in this unmissable concert experience broadcast live from Seoul! Be ready, tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 22!

While the concert will be screened globally for one day only, the group will perform at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium for three days — their first concert in the city in almost two and a half years. Last year, BTS took over Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium during a sold-out four-date concert.

The tour is named after their single “Permission to Dance,” which was co-written by Ed Sheeran. The single is about returning to normal after the pandemic. The group also collaborated with Coldplay on a song titled “My Universe,” which they performed at the American Music Awards.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the group cancelled the worldwide “Map of the Soul Tour” last year, which included two planned Toronto dates at Rogers Centre.

Despite the pandemic, the group has had a busy few years: they’ve held several online concerts, collaborated with Louis Vuitton and recently appeared on the covers of GQ and Vogue Korea.

Check out the trailer for the concert below: