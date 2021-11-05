11 things to do in Toronto this weekend: November 5 to 7
Cheers to the weekend! Whether you stay at home or want to venture out, there are a few things to do in Toronto to keep you active all weekend long.
As the weeks get colder, it’s going to be hard to convince people to head outdoors and check out all the activities the city has to offer.
Therefore now is the perfect time to explore all the events before you head into hibernation.
Need some inspiration? Here are a few things you can do in Toronto this weekend:
Check out the new Picasso exhibit
The AGO is hosting the Picasso: Painting the Blue Period exhibit, the first exhibition in Canada that focuses on the early works of the modernist artist. It will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries. There will be paintings, sculptures, and works on paper by Picasso, including works by artists the Spaniard is known to have studied before and during the Blue Period.
When: Until January 16, 2022
Where: 317 Dundas Street West
Make your own one-of-a-kind KitKat bar
KitKat fanatics are in for a real treat! Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall now has its own creator studio for custom KitKats, but only for a limited time. Until November 13, the KitKat Chocolatory will be inviting shoppers to its KITKAT MADE 4 U creator studio to create a one-of-a-kind chocolate bar.
When: Until November 13
Where: KitKat Chocolatory – Yorkdale Mall
Dine within an outdoor, light up dome
Yorkville’s dining domes are coming back next month! Guests can once again dine outdoors this winter under the night sky while staying warm and cozy. The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel’s Proof Bar will host its IGLOOsive experience starting November 4 with four new heated domes.
When: Starting November 4
Where: 220 Bloor Street West
Explore the Immersive Klimt exhibit
Toronto’s newest immersive art exhibit is set to open its doors next month. Immersive Klimt will begin welcoming guests into the lavish world of its namesake artist on October 21. The exhibit promises to “provoke your senses” as you journey through Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, including “The Kiss,” “Flower Garden,” and “The Tree of Life.”
When: October 21 to November 28, closed Mondays and Tuesdays
Where: 1 Yonge Street
Watch a movie at the Cinesphere
Ontario Place’s Cinesphere is set to reopen this Friday with a hotly anticipated Marvel movie shot in IMAX. The Cinesphere closed, along with much of the world, in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Now, after nearly two years, it will finally reopen to the public.
When: Starting November 5
Where: 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Bleachers concert at Drake’s new venue
Drake and Live Nation’s new live music venue is finally opening in Toronto this weekend. The sprawling venue, called History, will officially open on November 7 with a performance by Bleachers.
When: November 7 at 7 pm
Where: 1663 Queen St. East
Hey Noodles $1 dry noods
Hey Noodles is taking over Toronto and has announced the opening of its seventh location in the area this week. And, like always, to thank its customers for all of their support, Hey Noodles will be offering its Original Noodles for just $1 from November 5 to 7.
When: November 5 to 7
Where: 526 Bloor Street West
Pumpkins After Dark Drive-Thru Event
The creators of Pumpkins After Dark have set up a 2.5 kilometre-long trail filled with thousands of glowing pumpkins and Halloween displays at Country Heritage Park in Milton. Guests can visit in a car with friends or family and tune into the event’s radio station as a musical score accompanies the festive decorations, jack-0-lantern tunnel, and more.
When: Until November 7
Where: Country Heritage Park in Milton
Munch on gravy-filled poutine at this festival
Street Eats Market is debuting the Toronto Poutine Festival on November 6 to 7, and it’ll be filled with vendors serving its own renditions of the classic Canadian cuisine.
When: November 6 to 7
Where: 520 Progress Avenue
Explore the Aga Khan Museum’s current exhibits
The Rust Garden, Hidden Stories, and Silk Road are just a few of the exhibits the Aga Khan Museum has on display, and more to come. Starting November 17, guests can explore The Museum Collection Gallery’s sound and music exhibit, which is dedicated to showcasing the artistic achievements and legacies of Muslim civilizations from the 9th and 19th centuries.
When: Throughout the month of November
Where: 77 Wynford Drive
Test your fear with a seance
The terrifying Eatonville Farmhouse seance is still here despite the spooky season being over. It’s not for the faint of heart, this seance is restricted to 18+ due to its horrifying nature.
When: Until November 27
Where: Broad Acres Park Farmhouse, 450 The West Mall