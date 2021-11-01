Toronto is getting a new waterfront skating rink, ice loop this month

Toronto is about to get a new skating rink in an old location.

Still plagued by the same infrastructure issues that kept it out of service last season, the Harbourfront Centre’s permanent rink will not be used this winter.

However, the Centre has worked with Synerglace to set up a new, temporary rink beneath the concert stage, public relations spokesperson Natasha Laird told Daily Hive.

The new setup features an ice loop that winds through the “south orchard” and connects back to the main rink.

The revamped rink will begin welcoming skaters on November 15 and will operate, weather permitting, until March 6, 2022.

“[We] are quite excited [about] the new configuration,” Laird said.

“We are fixing the same repairs needed from last year… Our beautiful and historic campus is currently undergoing a revitalization so that we can remain safe and open to the public and continue to serve our communities for another 35 years.”

In addition to regular skating, the Harbourfront Centre will run three Learn to Skate sessions at the rink during the 2021-22 season.

The three-and-a-half-week programs start on November 22, January 2, and January 31.

The Harbourfront Centre “strictly adheres” to public health guidelines, Laird said, and will ensure “a safe return” for guests and staff alike.