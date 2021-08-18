Drive through a trail of glowing pumpkins near Toronto this Halloween
A popular COVID-19-friendly Halloween event is returning to the Toronto area this fall.
The creators of Pumpkins After Dark have set up a 2.5 kilometre-long trail filled with thousands of glowing pumpkins and Halloween displays at Country Heritage Park in Milton.
Guests can visit in a car with friends or family and tune into the event’s radio station as a musical score accompanies the festive decorations, jack-0-lantern tunnel, and more.
Guests drive through the Halloween display, but organizers say the event may change to a walk-through model if COVID-19 restrictions relax by the time it starts on September 17.
Those who buy their tickets by September 1 will also have the opportunity to win a hay wagon ride with free food, drinks, and merch.
Pumpkins After Dark Drive-Thru Event
Where: Country Heritage Park in Milton
When: September 7 – November 7
Time: Sunset to 10:30 pm
How much: $39 to $89 per car, depending on how many passengers are inside