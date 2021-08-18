Drive through a trail of glowing pumpkins near Toronto this Halloween

A popular COVID-19-friendly Halloween event is returning to the Toronto area this fall.

The creators of Pumpkins After Dark have set up a 2.5 kilometre-long trail filled with thousands of glowing pumpkins and Halloween displays at Country Heritage Park in Milton.

Guests can visit in a car with friends or family and tune into the event’s radio station as a musical score accompanies the festive decorations, jack-0-lantern tunnel, and more.

Guests drive through the Halloween display, but organizers say the event may change to a walk-through model if COVID-19 restrictions relax by the time it starts on September 17.

Those who buy their tickets by September 1 will also have the opportunity to win a hay wagon ride with free food, drinks, and merch.

Where: Country Heritage Park in Milton

When: September 7 – November 7

Time: Sunset to 10:30 pm

How much: $39 to $89 per car, depending on how many passengers are inside