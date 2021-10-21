Toronto's light-up winter patio domes are coming back next month

Yorkville’s dining domes are coming back next month! Guests can once again dine outdoors this winter under the night sky while staying warm and cozy.

The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel’s Proof Bar will host its IGLOOsive experience starting November 4 with four new heated domes.

Reservations can now be made through Open Table for the immersive dining experience, and a credit card is required to book a spot. Any payment made will go towards the final bill.

Guests can find time slots as they book under “Experience Option” on the site, allowing them to also choose their favourite colour, Purple, White, Red or Blue for their light-up dome.

Diners can then enjoy either the lounge menu or the full dining experience. But as a reminder, proof of vaccination is required upon entry.

Igloosive Experience at Proof Bar

Address: 220 Bloor Street West