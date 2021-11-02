Itching for summer? You can already get tickets to the CNE's 2022 event

After being closed for over two years, the CNE will return in 2022, and tickets are now available.

Mark the dates: from August 19 to September 5, 2022, the annual CNE event will stand tall in all of its glory at the Exhibition grounds, according to its website.

The tickets have been on sale since this past August, when coordinators launched their 2021 Virtual Experience: CNE Connected.

A spokesperson at the CNE told Daily Hive back in February that the team was “busy planning the 2021 fair.”

Those plans never came to fruition as they were cancelled several months later due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

That was the third time the CNE cancelled the event in its 142-year history. The first time was due to WWII and the CNE closed in its entirety.

On top of closures, the CNE had lost a significant amount of money, and faced the possibility of closing its gates forever.

At the time, it was estimated that the CNE would lose up to $70 million in revenue due to the 2021 closure and would have to reassess the “financial viability” of surviving a second consecutive year of money lost.

According to the CNE Association, the not-for-profit agricultural organization that oversees the event, the CNE saw a $6 million loss in 2020 after making the unprecedented decision to cancel its 18-day in-person event.

As of now, all is a go for the 2022 event and tickets are available to be purchased online for $15 plus tax.