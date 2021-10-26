The Cinesphere is reopening next month with a new Marvel movie

Ontario Place’s Cinesphere is set to reopen next month with a hotly anticipated Marvel movie shot in IMAX.

The Cinesphere closed along with much of the world in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, and now after nearly two years it will finally reopen to the public.

The theatre will have daily screenings of the latest Marvel movie, The Eternals, beginning on November 5. Tickets are on sale now.

“The Ontario Place Cinesphere is the perfect place to enjoy the amazing sights and sounds of blockbuster films like Disney’s Eternals,” Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture industries, said in a press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ontario Place (@ontarioplace)

The theatre will operate at full capacity with a range of concessions available. For people hoping to catch a screening of The Eternals, you’ll have to provide proof of vaccination in accordance with the province’s vaccine certificate system.

The film was made for IMAX, so those who get to see it at the Cinesphere will see up to 26% more picture.

“The Cinesphere will give movie goers the opportunity to see this film on the largest possible screen, creating a truly immersive experience – the way it was meant to be seen in all its visual splendour,” Ontario Place said in a statement.

When: November 5

Tickets: You can purchase tickets here