Toronto restaurant offering $1 noodles this weekend

Hey Noodles is taking over Toronto and has announced the opening of its seventh location in the area this week.

The Toronto-based noodle brand, known for its Chongqing street food, announced it would open another location in the Greater Toronto Area.

The restaurant will be located at 526 Bloor Street West and will open its doors on November 5.

And, like always, to thank its customers for all of their support, Hey Noodles will be offering its Classic Dry Noodles for just $1 from November 5 to 7.

“We are very proud to be members of the communities we serve. The last year and a half has been challenging for us and posed great obstacles for the restaurant industry. Though the months leading up to the grand opening of our Annex location were tough, we saw a silver lining in the support we received from our valued customers,” said Kevin Liu, Chief Operating Officer, Hey Noodles.

“Their kind words, steady orders for our authentic dishes, and social media support reminded us of why we opened up shop in the first place — to serve the communities we have the privilege of being in, to share authentic recipes hailing from the streets of Chongqing, to use our food as a conduit to bring comfort.”

For those who are eager to get a taste of the classic noods, the promo is only available for dine-in at the new location. Customers can choose between sesame paste or peanut butter noodles.