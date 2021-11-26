12 things to do in Toronto this weekend: November 26 to 28

The weekend has crept up once again and, thankfully, we’re in the holiday spirit, and there are a ton of things to do in Toronto that’ll keep us festive.

After you’ve shopped all the Black Friday deals, make the most of your weekend and check out all the fun and exciting holiday-themed events going on in your neck of the woods.

Don’t forget to bundle up if you head outdoors.

Here are a few events to keep in mind for the weekend:

Toronto’s Polar Winter Festival kicked off at Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place this week! Toronto’s biggest outdoor holiday festival is put on by Concierge Club and features 16 festive holiday zones and a huge photo-op station for pictures with Santa. The event begins on November 25 and runs until December 26. It will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 5 pm to 11 pm.

When: Runs until December 26

Where: Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place

There’s a new holiday market coming to Mississauga this winter, and it will feature vendors from more than 35 women-owned businesses. The co-founders of the Run The World Summit are bringing their Run The World Holiday Market to Square One beginning November 26. Run The World is a conference series and platform for women in business.

When: November 26 to December 24

Where: Square One Shopping Centre

The One Of A Kind Winter Show is making a comeback to Toronto this year with over 400 artisan vendors to discover. On November 25, the One Of A Kind show will open its doors at the Exhibition Place’s Enercare Centre. Vendors from across the country will showcase their works of art from home décor to fashion, jewellery, artisanal food items, toys and more.

When: November 25 to December 5 – Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: Enercare Centre – Exhibition Place, 100 Princes Boulevard.

A life-sized Candyland installation with a massive gingerbread house has been unveiled at Toronto’s Dufferin Mall for the holiday season. Until January 3, shoppers will be able to explore the magical Candyland installation and take pictures in a life-sized snow globe and candy cane selfie stations.

When: Now until January 3

Where: Dufferin Mall – 900 Dufferin Street

The Christmas season has arrived in Toronto as The Distillery Winter Village officially opens. The renamed and rebranded Toronto Christmas Market opened at 6 pm on November 18, lighting its 55-foot-tall Christmas tree. Visitors can stroll the cobblestone streets beneath starlit canopies, gaze upon the dazzling tree, indulge in delicious food, and check off every gift on their holiday shopping list.

When: November 18 to December 31, and on select days through December

Where: 55 Mill Street

Canada’s Wonderland has brought back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Toronto’s newest immersive art exhibit opened its doors last month. Immersive Klimt welcomed guests into the lavish world of its namesake on October 21. The exhibit promises to “provoke your senses” as you journey through Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, including “The Kiss,” “Flower Garden,” and “The Tree of Life.” It’s only here for a few more days, Toronto, don’t miss it!

When: October 21 to November 28, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: 1 Yonge Street

The Thirsty Elf is back with creative holiday cocktails, Christmas sweaters, kitschy decor, and all your favourite holiday songs. This year’s festive cocktail menu is curated by Fairmont Hotels’ Director of Beverage, Rus Yessenov.

When: November 19 until December 18, Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Avenues Level of Fairmont Royal York

Toronto’s stackt market will be hosting its massive, six-week holiday festival starting next week, and it’s full of shopping, live music, and more. Holiday Hills will kick off on November 23 and will run until December 31. It will feature live music showcases, art, holiday-themed workshops, and DIYS, a drag brunch, and weekends of vendor markets in time for Christmas shopping.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street

The AGO is presenting Picasso: Painting the Blue Period. It is the first exhibition in Canada that focuses on the early works of the modernist artist. It will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries. There will be paintings, sculptures, and works on paper by Picasso, including works by artists the Spaniard is known to have studied before and during the Blue Period.

This exhibition is curated by AGO’s Kenneth Brummel and Dr. Susan Behrends Frank and co-organized by the AGO, The Phillips Collection from Washington, DC, and support of the Musée national Picasso-Paris.

When: Until January 16, 2022

Where: 317 Dundas Street West

Miracle Toronto and Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up bars officially open their doors on November 25, and serve the most delicious cocktails, perfect for the season.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Miracle on Bloor Street – 875 Bloor Street West, Sippin’ Santa – 866 Bloor Street West

The “Pasko sa KULTURA” Festival, or Christmas in Culture, will be showcasing tasty Filipino eats along with art installations and live music. The event takes place on Saturday, November 27, at the Scarborough Town Centre’s Street Eats Market. You can expect traditional Filipino favourites like barbecue and lumpia (spring rolls) and delicious desserts like cakes and macarons infused with Filipino flavours.

When: November 27 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Scarborough Town Centre – 520 Progress Avenue