A Filipino Christmas festival is coming to Toronto this weekend

There’s a Filipino Christmas festival in the city this weekend.

The “Pasko sa KULTURA” Festival, or Christmas in Culture, will be showcasing tasty Filipino eats along with art installations and live music. The event takes place on Saturday, November 27, at the Scarborough Town Centre’s Street Eats Market.

You can expect traditional Filipino favourites like barbecue and lumpia (spring rolls) and delicious desserts like cakes and macarons infused with Filipino flavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapisanan (@kapisanan)

So far, the lineup of performances includes DJ, dancer, and comedian Fly Lady Di; RnB duo, DJ Big Jacks and Angela Apigo; and indie rockband NERiMA.

Local artists will also be selling handmade jewelry, key chains and tote bags — perfect for anyone on your holiday gift list.

You’ll also be able to take photos in front of Konstelasyon (constellation), a Christmas light display made of parols, colourful star-shaped lanterns used for decoration in the Philippines during Christmas.

Organized by the Kapisanan Philippine Centre for Arts & Culture, KULTURA — an annual summer festival in Toronto — the festival is back after a four-year hiatus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KulturaTO (@kulturato)

This year their goal is to bring together Filipino youth and encourage them to connect with their roots.

Pasko Sa Kultura

Address: 520 Progress Ave

Hours: Saturday, November 27, from 12 pm to 8 pm