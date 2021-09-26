Ontario reports 653 new COVID-19 cases, 499 in unvaccinated people

The Government of Ontario confirmed 653 new COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Three of the deaths are new, and three occurred over one month ago. The additional deaths were discovered during “data cleaning,” the province said.

Sunday’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 640, Wednesday’s 463, Tuesday’s 574, and Monday’s 610, but lower than Friday’s 727 and Thursday’s 677.

Of the newly reported cases, 109 are in Toronto, 55 are in Peel Region, and 41 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 499 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Across Ontario, 198 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 177 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

There are 653 new cases of COVID-19. 499 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 154 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 26, 2021

Ontario has now administered 21,651,850 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Elliott said 85.8% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and 80.2% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 583,928 COVID-19 cases and 9,704 virus-related deaths.