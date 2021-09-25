Ontario reports under 700 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 640 new COVID-19 cases and 10 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Six of the deaths are new, and four occurred over one month ago. The additional deaths were discovered during “data cleaning,” the province said.

Saturday’s cases are lower than Friday’s 727 and Thursday’s 677, but higher than Wednesday’s 463, Tuesday’s 574, and Monday’s 610.

Of the newly reported cases, 113 are in Toronto, 69 are in Peel Region, and 58 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 485 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 323 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 280 are not fully immunized. Of the 178 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 171 are not fully vaccinated.

Ontario has now administered 21,614,205 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Elliott said 85.7% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and nearly 80.1% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 583,275 COVID-19 cases and 9,698 virus-related deaths.