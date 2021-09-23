Ontario's new COVID-19 cases rise above 600

Ontario reported 677 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with six deaths.

One of the deaths reported today is from a previous month, discovered during data cleaning. The seven-day rolling average now sits at 653.

Most new infections are among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 148 new cases are in vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 529 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 307 are people are hospitalized. Of those, 273 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 34 are fully vaccinated.

There are 193 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 12 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 21,519,784 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 85.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 79.6% have received both.

In Ontario, 21,519,784 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 85.5% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 79.6% have two doses. 307 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 273 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 34 are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 23, 2021



Ontario’s vaccine certificate program is now in full effect, and for those still needing to get their shots, they can sign up for their doses through the province’s portal.

To date, Ontario has seen 581,908 COVID-19 infections and 9,677 deaths.