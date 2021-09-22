Ontario's new COVID-19 cases dip below 500 for first time all month

Ontario reported 463 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths Wednesday.

This is the first time daily cases have been below 500 since August 24, 2021. The seven-day rolling average has fallen to 681, the first time it’s been below 700 since August 30.

Most new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 332 of Wednesday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, and only 131 cases are in people who have both shots.

Across Ontario, there are 299 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, and 271 of them are not fully vaccinated.

There are also 187 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and 178 are not fully immunized.

The province has administered more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. Right now, 85% of people over 12 have at least one shot, and 79% have both.

Anyone who has yet to get their shot can book an appointment through the province’s portal. Those without a valid health card can call 1-833-943-3900.

To date, Ontario has seen 581,231 total COVID-19 cases and 9,670 deaths.