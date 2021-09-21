Ontario's new COVID-19 cases drop below 600, majority unvaccinated

Ontario reported 574 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths Tuesday.

That’s the lowest daily case count all week, and the seven-day rolling average has decreased and is holding steady at 700 cases per day.

Most new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 434 of Tuesday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, and only 140 cases are in people who have both shots.

Across Ontario, there are 330 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, and 303 of them are not fully vaccinated.

There are also 179 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and 170 are not fully immunized.

The province has administered more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. Right now, 85% of people over 12 have at least one shot, and 79% have both.

Anyone who has yet to get their shot can book an appointment through the province’s portal. Those without a valid health card can call 1-833-943-3900.

To date, Ontario has seen 580,768 total COVID-19 cases and 9,663 deaths.