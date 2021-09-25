"Confirmed exposure" to COVID-19 at wedding held at Aga Khan Museum last week

Peel Public Health is urging guests who attended a wedding near Toronto last week to immediately get tested for COVID-19 due to a confirmed exposure to the virus.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the health unit said the wedding was held at the Aga Khan Museum, located at 77 Wynford Drive in North York, on September 17.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at Le Treport Wedding and Convention Centre, located at 1075 Queensway East in Mississauga.

Anyone who attended the events should seek immediate testing and self-isolate while they await their results due to a “confirmed exposure to COVID-19.”

Peel Public Health noted that the measure applies to all guests, including those who are fully vaccinated.

When getting tested, guests should quote outbreak number 2253-2021-47456. Those who fail to self-isolate can be fined, the health unit warned.