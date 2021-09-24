Ontario reporting over 700 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 727 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with eight additional deaths. This includes three deaths that occurred in previous months that were added after a data cleanup.



Most new infections are among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 170 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 570 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.



Across Ontario, 308 people are hospitalized. Of those, 269 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 39 are fully vaccinated.



There are 193 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 11 having received a full course of vaccine.

There are 727 new cases of #COVID19. 557 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 170 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 24, 2021



The province has administered 21,566,334 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 85.6% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 79.8% have received both.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that there’s been an uptick in vaccine appointments since the vaccine passport went into effect on September 22, with Thursday being the highest number of doses given in Ontario in over a month.

Yesterday, #TeamOntario administered 46,550 COVID-19 vaccines — the highest daily dose count in over a month. Thank you to all the incredible frontline health care staff who are working tirelessly to get shots in arms and to everyone who rolled up their sleeves! — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 24, 2021

Ontario’s vaccine certificate program is now in full effect, and for those still needing to get their shots, they can sign up for their doses through the province’s portal.



To date, Ontario has seen 582,635 COVID-19 infections and 9,688 deaths.