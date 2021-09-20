Ontario reports just over 610 new COVID-19 cases, 458 not immunized

Ontario reported 610 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Monday.

That’s in line with case counts from earlier last week, which hovered between 575 and 900. The seven-day rolling average now sits at 700 cases per day.

Most new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 458 of Monday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, and only 152 cases are in people who have both shots.

Across Ontario, there are 233 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, and 152 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU. Elliott did not release information Monday on the breakdown of vaccinated and unvaccinated hospital cases.

The province has administered more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. Right now, 85% of people over 12 have at least one shot, and 79% have both.

Anyone who has yet to get their shot can book an appointment through the province’s portal. Those without a valid health card can call 1-833-943-3900.

To date, Ontario has seen 580,194 total COVID-19 cases and 9,655 deaths.