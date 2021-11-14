Ontario reports 666 new COVID-19 cases, 366 in unvaccinated people

The Government of Ontario confirmed 666 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Four of the deaths are new, and three occurred over one month ago. The additional deaths were discovered during “data cleaning,” the province said.

Today’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 661, Friday’s 598, Thursday’s 642, Wednesday’s 454, Tuesday’s 441, and Monday’s 480.

Of the newly reported cases, 76 are in Toronto, 42 are in Peel Region, and 41 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 366 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 126 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 133 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

Ontario has now administered 22,712,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 89% of residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, and over 85% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 607,173 COVID-19 cases and 9,934 virus-related deaths.