Ontario reports nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Ontario reported 598 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average is 537.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 222 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 376 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 207 people are hospitalized. Of those, 158 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 49 are fully vaccinated.

There are 130 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with nine having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,681,696 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 88.6% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.3% have received both.