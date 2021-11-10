Ontario pauses lifting of capacity limits due to rising COVID-19 cases

Ontario is pausing its plan to lift more capacity limits in indoor spaces that require proof of vaccination due to rising COVID-19 cases in the province.

The news comes less than a month after the province announced plans to lift all COVID-19-related restrictions by spring 2022.

This pause means that bars and restaurants with dance floors, strip clubs, bathhouses, and sex clubs will not have capacity limits lifted on November 15.

The province said in a press release that rising cases alongside lifting capacity limits were expected and that they are acting out of an abundance of caution. They added that they would reevaluate the decision in 28 days.

On Monday, Dr. Peter Juni, the head of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, told Newstalk 580 that capacity limits may need to be “fine-tuned” due to rising cases and that he was unhappy seeing so many sports fans without masks at indoor sporting events.

Ontario reported 454 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday, and the seven-day rolling average has been slowly rising. It is now 502.