Ontario reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths on Monday

Ontario reported 480 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average is now 476. Of the new COVID-19 cases, 53 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 191 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 289 are among those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, hospitals are reporting 105 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Not all hospitals report over the weekend. There are 127 patients in the ICU.

The province has administered 22,623,960 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.1% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 603,711 COVID-19 infections and 9,900 deaths.