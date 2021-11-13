Ontario reports over 660 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 661 new COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Friday’s 598, Thursday’s 642, Wednesday’s 454, Tuesday’s 441, and Monday’s 480.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 388 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 263 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 194 are not fully immunized. Of the 131 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 118 are not fully vaccinated.

Ontario has now administered 22,699,834 COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 88% of residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, and over 85% are fully immunized.