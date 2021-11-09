Ontario reports nearly 450 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Ontario reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and three new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 492. Of the new cases, 55 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 173 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 268 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 244 people are hospitalized. Of those, 175 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 69 are fully vaccinated.

There are 134 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 20 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,637,009 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 88.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.1% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 604,152 COVID-19 infections and 9,903 deaths.