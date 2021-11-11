Ontario reports nearly 650 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ontario reported 642 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average is now 532. Of the new cases, 74 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 245 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 397 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 251 people are hospitalized. Of those, 187 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 64 are fully vaccinated.

There are 132 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not immunized, with 18 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,668,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.6% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.3% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 605,248 COVID-19 infections and 9,916 deaths.