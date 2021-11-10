Ontario reports more than 450 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Ontario reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average is now 502. Of the new cases, 42 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 205 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 249 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 243 people are in the hospital. Of those, 182 are not or partially vaccinated, and 61 are fully vaccinated.

There are 136 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 16 having received an entire course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,652,266 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 88.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.2% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 604,606 COVID-19 infections and 9,912 deaths.