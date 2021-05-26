Ontario's new COVID-19 cases hover near 1,000 for second straight day

Ontario reported 1,095 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the second day in a row cases have been near 1,000.

Average weekly COVID-19 cases have been on a steady decline since the peak of the third wave in mid-April. Earlier this week, 1,039 new cases were reported Tuesday, while Monday saw 1,446, and Sunday had 1,691, Saturday saw 1,794 new cases, Friday had 1,890, and Thursday had 2,400.

Of the latest cases, 257 are in Toronto, 215 are in Peel, and 101 are in York Region.

Another 23 virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, and across Ontario 1,073 people are getting treatment for COVID-19 in hospital. Of them, 672 are in ICU.

The province continues to immunize thousands of people per day, and has so far administered nearly 8.4 million vaccine doses according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order is scheduled to stay in place until June 2, and some restrictions are expected to loosen to allow patio dining and gatherings outdoors around the June 14 weekend.

There’s still no word yet on when students will go back to in-person classes.

To date, Ontario has seen 526,045 COVID-19 cases and 8,678 deaths.