Ontario reports about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for lowest count in 10 weeks

Ontario updated its COVID-19 case count after the long weekend on Tuesday, with 1,039 cases reported in the last 24 hours and 1,446 cases discovered Monday.

The last time cases were near the 1,000 mark was on March 16.

The long weekend case counts are in line with decreasing numbers seen last week as more Ontarians get vaccinated and the Stay-at-Home order continues to limit people’s movement. On Sunday 1,691 new cases were reported, while Saturday saw 1,794 new cases, and Friday had 1,890, Thursday had 2,400, and Wednesday had 1,588.

The province also reported eight new virus-related deaths Monday and 33 deaths Tuesday.

Of the latest cases, 325 are in Toronto, 231 are in Peel, and 77 are in York Region.

Ontario has administered 8.2 million vaccine doses so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 8,251,642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 25, 2021

Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order is scheduled to stay in place until June 2, and some restrictions are expected to loosen to allow patio dining and gatherings outdoors around the June 14 weekend.

To date, Ontario has seen 524,950 COVID-19 cases and 8,655 deaths.