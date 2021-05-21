Ontario will reopen splash pads across the province this weekend

The Government of Ontario will open splash pads across the province this weekend.

A representative for Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed to Daily Hive that splash and spray pads would be reopening as of 12:01 am on May 22.

“Recognizing that splash/spray pads, like other outdoor recreational amenities, can be safely enjoyed, we have amended the regulation to align splash pads/spray pads with other outdoor recreational amenities,” reads a statement from Elliott’s press secretary.

The provincial government announced its new COVID-19 reopening plan yesterday ahead of the Stay-at-Home order’s June 2 expiry date.

The three-step plan begins with restrictions on outdoor recreation amenities being lifted on Saturday.

In addition to splash pads, several other outdoor amenities will be allowed to reopen this weekend, including golf courses, sports fields, tennis courts, and baseball diamonds.

To date, Ontario has seen 518,980 COVID-19 cases and 8,579 virus-related deaths.