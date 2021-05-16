Ontario's new COVID-19 cases remain under 3,000 for full week

The Government of Ontario confirmed 2,199 new COVID-19 cases and 30 virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 2,584, Friday’s 2,362, Thursday’s 2,759, Wednesday’s 2,320, and Monday’s 2,716, but higher than Tuesday’s 2,073.

Of the newly announced cases, 633 are in Toronto, 547 are in Peel, 172 are in York Region, 143 are in Durham, and 129 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 33,100 tests were completed, and 7,064,815 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Premier Doug Ford has extended Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order until at least June 2. The order, which has been in place since April 8, was set to expire on May 19.

Schools across the province will also remain closed for the foreseeable future, as the province waits for doctors and teachers to reach a consensus on the “best path forward.”

Youth aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting the week of May 31. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in adolescents.

Ontario has paused first-doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as there have been more reports of blood clots associated with the shot than expected.

Currently, only Pfizer and Moderna are being administered as first doses in the province. Officials have not said how they will distribute the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot.

To date, Ontario has seen 509,316 COVID-19 and 8,485 virus-related deaths.