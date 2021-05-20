Here are the outdoor amenities re-opening this weekend in Toronto

Torontonians who’ve been missing outdoor sports during the pandemic are in luck this long weekend.

Ontario officials announced Thursday afternoon that several types of outdoor recreation amenities would be allowed to reopen on Saturday, May 22.

It’s part of the province’s new gradual re-opening plan that Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott revealed on Thursday. Ontario should enter Step 1 around June 14, but certain outdoor amenities are re-opening earlier.

“People will be able to launch their boats, they’re going to be out golfing, they’re going to be able to play sports,” Ford said.

Here are all the outdoor recreational amenities that can re-open this weekend, provided they follow COVID-19 restrictions, including physical distancing:

Soccer, football, and other sports fields

Tennis courts

BMX parks

Skate parks

Golf courses

Shooting ranges (including those operated by gun clubs)

Archery ranges

Baseball diamonds

Frisbee golf courses

Toboganning hills

Outdoor ice rinks

Trails for outdoor recreation including snowmobiling, cross country skiing, ice skating, and snowshoeing

Outdoor fitness equipment in pakrs

Boat launches

Lawn game courts

Horseback riding will also be permitted this weekend, with certain restrictions.

Organized team sports are not allowed, and neither are games that would cause people to come within two metres of each other.

In addition, change rooms, clubhouses, or other indoor facilities attached to the amenities will remain closed. Washrooms are the exception and are permitted to be open.

Exercise classes are not permitted at the outdoor amenities.