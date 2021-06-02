Ontario's new COVID-19 cases stay near 700 as Stay-at-Home order lifts

Ontario reported 733 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths Wednesday.

New infections have been trending down as Ontarians get vaccinated and Torontonians enter their eighth month under either a lockdown or a Stay-at-Home order.

Wednesday’s new cases are slightly more than Tuesday’s 699, but less than totals from earlier in the week including Monday’s 916, Sunday’s 1,033, Saturday’s 1,057, Friday’s 1,273, and Thursday’s 1,135.

Of the latest cases, 173 are in Toronto, 134 are in Peel, and 69 are in York Region.

The province has administered 9.3 million vaccine doses so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order expired on Wednesday, but rules are still in place banning non-essential travel around the province, forbidding gatherings, and ordering non-essential businesses closed.

The only key rule change on Wednesday is that Ontarians who own a second residence can now visit the property for any reason. But guests still aren’t allowed.

The province is scheduled to relax more restrictions when it moves into Step 1 of its reopening plan in mid-June.

To date, Ontario has seen 532,891 COVID-19 cases and 8,791 deaths.