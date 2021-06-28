Ontario reports just over 200 new COVID-19 cases as Toronto sets vaccination record

Ontario reported 210 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Monday.

That’s the lowest tally in seven — less than Sunday’s 287 cases, Saturday’s 346, Friday’s 256, Thursday’s 296, Wednesday’s 255, and Tuesday’s 296.

Broken down by region, 37 of the latest cases are in Toronto, 26 are in Waterloo, 25 are in Grey Bruce, 15 are in Peel, and 12 are in Hamilton.

To date, Ontario has administered more than 14 million doses of vaccine, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 14,207,510 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 180,369 doses administered yesterday. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 28, 2021

Toronto set a record for most COVID-19 shots administered at a single clinic in one day on Sunday. Immunizers at Scotiabank Arena vaccinated nearly 27,000 people. Most of the shots given there were second doses.

Ontario will move into Step 2 of its reopening plan at 12:01 am on Wednesday, when personal care businesses and amusement parks will be allowed to reopen.

To date, Ontario has seen 544,410 COVID-19 cases and 9,129 deaths.