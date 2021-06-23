Ontario reports just over 250 new COVID-19 cases and hits new vaccination record

Ontario reported 255 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

This is the third day in a row with fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases, and the province’s seven-day rolling average has fallen to 315 new cases per day.

The latest count is in line with numbers seen earlier this week, including Tuesday’s 296 cases, Monday’s 270, Sunday’s 318, Saturday’s 355, Friday’s 345, and Thursday’s 370.

Broken down by region, there were 57 new cases in Toronto, 53 in Waterloo, and 25 in Peel.

The province is continuing with its brisk vaccination strategy, and more than 13 million doses have been administered so far. Ontario hit a new single-day vaccination record on Tuesday with more than 227,000 doses administered, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

In Toronto, 75% of people have received their first dose of vaccine and 30% of people have had both doses.

Toronto is running a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, June 27 dubbed “Our Winning Shot” where workers will administer up to 25,000 shots.

The TTC and GO Transit are offering free rides to and from all vaccine clinics in the city that day for people with booked appointments.

To date, Ontario has seen 543,019 COVID-19 cases and 9,093 deaths.