Scotiabank Arena vaccine clinic sets record with 27,000 shots in one day

Nearly 27,000 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sunday as part of the City’s Toronto Vaccine Day.

According to a news release from the City, that’s a world record for the number of doses administered at a single clinic in one day.

“Thank you to the thousands of Toronto residents who stepped forward today to get either their first or second shot and set a record in the process,” Mayor John Tory said. “I continue to encourage all Toronto residents to get fully vaccinated so we can bring this pandemic to an end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Toronto (@dailyhivetoronto)

Immunizers gave an average of 1,785 shots per hour, and the clinic broke the previous Canadian record of more than 10,000 shots in a single day by 2:30 pm. By 5 pm, it broke the previous North American record of 17,000 shots in a day.

The vast majority of shots given at the Scotiabank Arena clinic were second doses — 25,793 of them. The remaining 981 shots were first doses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Toronto (@dailyhivetoronto)

The City partnered with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, UHN, and Michael Garron Hospital to make the event happen. People immunized listened to local radio personality DJ Clymaxxx of Kiss 92.5 and Breakfast Television’s Devo Brown. Carlton the Bear and the Raptor’s mascot also paid visits.

The TTC offered patients and staff free rides to any vaccine clinic in Toronto on Sunday as long as riders showed proof of a booked appointment or their vaccine receipt.