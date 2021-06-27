NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jun 27 2021, 7:19 am
sockagphoto/Shutterstock

The Government of Ontario confirmed 287 new COVID-19 cases and 12 virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 346, Thursday’s 296, and Tuesday’s 296, but higher than Friday’s 256, Wednesday’s 255, and Monday’s 270.

Of the newly announced cases, 66 are in the Region of Waterloo, 42 are in Toronto, and 26 are in Peel Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 18,500 tests were completed, and 14,027,141 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

All adults in Ontario will be able to book an appointment to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose tomorrow at 8 am.

Federal health officials have warned that if vaccination rates don’t increase, especially in younger populations, the Delta variant could spark a resurgence of the pandemic this fall.

To date, Ontario has seen 544,204 COVID-19 cases and 9,126 deaths.

